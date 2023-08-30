John & Kathie Hollandsworth to Play Free Concert at Peaks of Otter

John & Kathie Hollandsworth will perform from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, at Peaks of Otter, milepost 85.6, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park.

The Hollandsworths are natives of Christiansburg, Va., and have performed and taught since the early 1980s. Their repertoire includes traditional Appalachian music and its many related styles.

John began developing his own autoharp style during childhood while playing with relatives and friends. His distinct style incorporates both chromatic and diatonic techniques, and he is highly sought after as a workshop leader and classroom teacher. In 2010, he was inducted into the Autoharp Hall of Fame. Kathie sings and plays hammered dulcimer and upright bass. The two are popular performers and clinicians regionally and nationally.

The concert will be hosted outdoors between the Peaks of Otter restaurant and lodge, with a scenic view of Abbott Lake and Sharp Top Mountain. In case of rain, the concert may be moved indoors. This will be the final Milepost Music concert hosted at Peaks of Otter this season.

Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music on rotating Sunday afternoons at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.

For a complete schedule of concerts, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/milepostmusic.