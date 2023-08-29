 Returning to God /Asking for Forgiveness is The Best Way to Live

Indeed, in a situation of disagreement with a person and through a discussion or an argument one can learn two things. First, how much the person is respectful and able to listen to an opposite belief, and second, to test one’s patience and self-control – specifically when the other party is clearly on the wrong side of the situation.

In life we don’t know each other’s true character until a certain situation arises that is not in one’s favor. However, with each passing day and during our interactions with others we experience but lose another day from our lives. It is the reality of life.

As I am thinking about our behaviors and characters while living in this world, I learned that the simplicity of the words, patience and tranquility, are easier to be seen in books or on hanging plaques than to be applied to our strenuous reality. In fact, the complexity of life is always in conflict with our patience as we are continuously striving for peace.

Apparently, as I am aging, many things are losing their value in life but my faith in God becomes more meaningful, which encourages me to surrender myself to patience. A few days ago, two individuals whom I deal with on a daily basis told me that since I am getting older, I am becoming softer. Indeed, it is a higher level of forgiveness that people can see in me.

During my early life and in my younger age, denial and rebellion become part of my behavior. But sometimes, denial creates delusions and rebellion causes destruction. For example, denying the destiny and the vulnerability in life and misperceiving the power of God “ Misperceiving God leads us to misperceive everything especially ourselves.” Romans 1:28-32. Such a misperception could lead to a delusion.

Rebellion against traditional humans’ relationships, might result in self-destruction and the dismantling of the human bonds in society.

An individual human’s toxic nature, which is a selfishness, can often be observed specifically in those who are in a higher positions of authority These lost souls have forgotten where they came from. They ought to remember “ And to dust you shall return” Genesis 3:19. From dust we came from and to dust we will return indeed.

Holding a position of authority and decision making often tends to separate one from reality. We must not forget the fact that being a normal human is far from being a supernatural one, which only exists in fairy tales. Anyone can fall from grace – regardless of their power and position.

The stress of human being in modern society has grown over time as humanity creates such stress and unfortunately passes it on. In this modern society many humans have forgotten about the purpose of life and the philosophy of creation and the perfect rules of God.

As society declines and most human beings imagine and dream of a utopian nation, the only real answer is a returning to Almighty God. We must seek his forgiveness to retrieve our true nature and live in this world as He has intended.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.

