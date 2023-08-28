Roanoke Parks & Rec Celebrates Over 100 Miles of Trails and Greenways 

Earlier this year, the City of Roanoke surpassed 100 miles of trails and greenways managed by the Department of Parks and Recreation. From the 60 miles of natural surface trails at Carvins Cove and nearly 12 paved miles of the Roanoke River Greenway to the .22 miles of Watchtower Trail on Mill Mountain, every trail and greenway built in the city has culminated in this milestone.

Over the years, significant volunteer efforts and prioritization of trails and greenways by the city have made this accomplishment possible. In recognition of these combined efforts, Roanoke Parks and Recreation is hosting a Celebration of 100+ Miles of Trails and Greenways, to be held on National Public Lands Day, September 23, 2023. Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. This year, volunteers will continue to grow our local trails by working on Corridor 12 of the Mill Mountain Trails Plan.

“Volunteers are truly the backbone of our trails and greenways. Without their hard work and passion, we would not have over 100 miles to celebrate,” shares Renee Powers, Trails and Greenways Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “We are very excited to have reached this milestone, and looking forward to recognizing the incredible individuals and organizations that have made it possible.”

The National Public Lands Day project will begin at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers will meet staff at the Mill Mountain Star Trail parking area off Riverland Road. Come ready to work with clothing that can get dirty, closed toes shoes, and a hat/sunscreen. All tools, gloves, and instruction will be provided. Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. Sign up at www.playroanoke.com .

Following the trail work, an after party and Celebration of 100+ Miles of Trails and Greenways will be held at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery. All who appreciate our trails and greenways are invited to attend the celebration, whether you are a NPLD volunteer or not. The event will open at noon, with festivities including volunteer recognition, giveaways, and an opportunity to hear from those involved in the continued work.

Drinks are available for purchase at the brewery for all who attend. NPLD volunteers will receive a free t-shirt as well as lunch and one drink ticket.

In an effort to honor the history and significance of the trail and greenway system, Roanoke Parks and Recreation is also excited to unveil an interactive Story Map. This allows users to explore a timeline of greenway development, view historic photographs, and learn more about the volunteer organizations involved in building the network of trails and greenways. View the Story Map at bit.ly/PlayStoryMap.

To sign up for the National Public Lands Day Trail Work and for additional details about the Celebration of 100+ Miles of Trails and Greenways, visit www.playroanoke.com.