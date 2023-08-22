Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia Becomes “Brain Injury Solutions”

Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia (BISSWVA) was started in 2000 by Fran and Greg Rooker who found a need for services for their son who had a brain injury. The mission of BISSWVA is to help children and adults living with brain injury improve the quality of their lives and reintegrate into family and community.

Through the years BISSWVA has grown to serve a larger area and now serves almost 16,000 square miles including all of Southwest Virginia and parts of Southside and Central Virginia. To better represent that BISSWVA no longer just serves Southwest Virginia, they are changing their name to Brain Injury Solutions.

Brain Injury Solutions’ (BIS) main service is free, in-home case management which supports survivors of brain injury in reaching goals in their journey to recovery. In 2022, over 90% of their goals were reached with support from BIS’s case management.