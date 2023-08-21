Roanoke Arts Connect To Food System

The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) is providing support for members of the RFN and the Roanoke arts community to host a series of community-based arts and cultural events around food and farming. These events provide opportunities for residents and farmers to share their stories and shape the narrative surrounding Roanoke’s food system. This work is made possible through the City of Roanoke Arts and Cultural funding, AgrAbility Virginia, and support from the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation and Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP). We invite you to join us for the following events, led by local artists.

Farm Dinner Theater

Date and Time: Aug. 28, 6-8:30pm

Location: Catawba Sustainability Center, 5075 Catawba Creek Road, Catawba, VA, 24070

OkraFest Community Mural

Date and Time: Sept. 10, 3-8pm

Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012 – CommUnity-ArtsReach Theater Production at OkraFest

Date and Time: Sept. 10, 5pm

Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012

Rhythms of the Land Film Screening and Community Panel Discussion

Date and Time: Sept. 13, 7-8:30pm

Location: St. Paul United Methodist, 502 Gilmer Ave NW, Roanoke, VA

24016

CommUnity-ArtsReach Theater Production at Carilion’s Fall Harvest Festival

Date and Time: Sept 28, 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Morningside Urban Farm and Park, 917 Morgan Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013

Soul Sessions Open Mic Poetry Event (Spring 2024, date, time, and location TBD)

(Spring 2024, date, time, and location TBD) Hoot and Holler Storytelling Event (Spring 2024, date, time, and location TBD)

The goal of this program is to leverage art as a vehicle for social change within the Roanoke food system. Local artists are hosting these culture-building activities and events to help residents enter into a larger dialogue exploring struggles, achievements, possibilities, and dreams for our food system. Residents will have the opportunity to:

Strengthen their sense of place and connection within the broader foodshed

Increase their awareness of healthy food access resources and neighborhood food production spaces

Connect to the Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN)

“The arts connect us,” says Meighan Sharp, chair of the Roanoke Arts Commission. “They bring us together to form common experiences, understand our place in the world, and pursue our shared goals. We’re looking forward to gathering with neighbors and artists around this fundamental aspect of our lives – the growth of our food, how it nourishes our family and friends, and the culture it helps to shape.”

According to Angela Charlton, Community Health Educator with Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach, “The arts provide powerful and innovative tools that strengthen our community’s well-being. We’re excited to support these upcoming events and expand awareness of how our food system, the arts, and community connections build greater health and resiliency.”