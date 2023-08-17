Budget Friendly Ways to Keep Your Cooling Bill Low During The Heat of Summer

It is over 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside, everything seems to be hot, and you just want to sit in front of your air conditioner and dream of winter. That’s great, except that running your AC unit to combat the summer heat is going to cause a lot of problems for your cooling bills, and if you don’t want to be burning money, then you need to make sure that you know how to keep cool.

Because you can keep your cooling bill low, keep your air conditioner off, and also still beat the heat into the ground. Here are some of the best ways to do that!

Install A Smart Thermostat

Having your AC unit on all the time is going to cause a lot of problems for you, especially if you are running it full blast. Not only are you going to run up your power bills, but you will also run the risk of overworking your machine and needing to call an ARS service to get your unit repaired or even replaced.

The temperature fluctuates throughout the day, and that means that your air conditioner should too. However, you might not always remember to turn your AC unit up or down depending on what the temperature is, but a smart thermostat can do that for you.

Getting the correct smart thermostat not only allows you to control the temperature of your home from anywhere at any time, but it can automatically change the temperature depending on if you are home or not.

It can even be programmed to adjust the temperature at certain times of the day, perfect if you have a structured lifestyle. This means that you will be running the air conditioner full blast whenever you need to, and can have it be a much lower temperature every other time.

Use Water To Cool Yourself Down

We don’t want to go from raising your electric bill to raising your water bill, but using water can be a great way to cool yourself down whenever the heat gets to be too much. Along with drinking as much water as you can, you can also put a wet bandana on the back of your neck, soak your feet in a tub of water, and even take a cold shower or leap into the nearest pool to get soaked.

The main thing that you need to do is get yourself wet so evaporation can be done. Just like how whenever we sweat, the water leaving our bodies cools us off, being wet works the same way. So don’t be afraid to soak yourself during the summer to naturally cool yourself down, all without touching your AC unit.

Make Sure Your Home Is Cool

In order to prevent excess heat from getting into your home, make sure to keep the windows shut and sealed, limit the number of appliances in your home that produce heat, and insulate your home against air leaks. If you can do these simple things, the internal temperature of your home will go down, and then your AC unit will not need to work as hard to cool your home.

It can be very easy to try to fight the heat with just your air conditioning unit alone, but if you take the time to follow these extra tips, you will find that your home will be cool and your bills will be much much lower! That will help you get through the summer and into the fall with a fuller wallet!