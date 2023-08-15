Ferrum College Hosts Convocation For New and Returning Students

Monday afternoon, Ferrum College students, faculty and staff gathered in Swartz Gym for convocation to open the fall semester. The invocation was given by College Chaplain Michael Little with a keynote address to follow by President Mirta Martin.

In her address, Dr. Martin reminded students to enjoy their time at Ferrum, but also to make good decisions in their day to day lives. “I’m going to challenge you to make just one better decision each day as you start your life at Ferrum College. One better decision about alcohol use, personal relationships, healthy lifestyle, mental health, time management, service to your community, academics.”

Next, student representatives from each class also gave reminders to students to get involved in the campus community. Senior class president M’Kayla McBride told freshman to “meet new friends, socialize, and build community. This experience goes by too quick.”

She also reminded upperclassman of the role they have on campus. “Understand that you are the leaders on this campus. Be a good example,” said McBride.

Dr. Martin then led the campus in a lighting ceremony, a new tradition she hopes to continue. “Today, we pass to you a symbol of inspiration and aspiration. It is the flare, the light, the passion for education that is present in the hearts of those who are here today, and those who have come before us. This burning flame is a symbol. It is the torch of knowledge that was given to us by our mentors over the years and now it’s our turn to pass it along to you,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with Ferrum College Senior Class Student Activities Representative Josh Jordan ’24 leading all students in recitation of the College honor code, and Assistant Director of Dining Services Mike Ferguson ’81 leading the singing of the College’s Alma Mater.

An all campus picnic followed in Franklin Hall.