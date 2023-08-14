Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Director of Appalachian Music at Ferrum College Places Third at 87th Old Fiddler’s Convention

0
Emily Blankenship-Tucker, pictured in the red floral dress and white ribbon, placed third in the "Folk Song" category at the Old Fiddler's Convention on August 12.

Ferrum College director of Appalachian music Emily Blankenship-Tucker placed third in the “Folk Song” singing competition at the 87th Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia on August 12.

Blankenship-Tucker sang “Where The River Meets The Sea” from Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas. “It’s a great song. She delivered it strong. She’s a great singer and just really sang the song very beautifully,” said Dale Morris who served as the emcee for the singing competition.

Morris started going to the Old Fiddler’s convention as a teenager in 1967. “This is my 54th year going. I missed a couple of them since I was in the Air Force, but I played there for many years. I also judged for about 15 years. I started emceeing at the convention in 2009.”

Morris is also familiar with the music at Ferrum College’s annual Folklife Festival and will be at the 50th Folklife Festival this year as an emcee and possibly playing with his band.

Blankenship-Tucker and the rest of the Jack Tale Players also performed during the “Stories and Strings” festival which was new to the convention this year. All of the College’s theatre faculty participated in the performance along with two theatre students, Gage Shelton and TJ Baker.

The Old Fiddler’s Convention is held annually the first full week of August and into the weekend in August. For more information visit https://www.oldfiddlersconvention.com
Previous article
VTC Researcher: Eat Your Vegetables to Protect Your Brain

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VTC Researcher: Eat Your Vegetables to Protect Your Brain

News 0
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease estimated to...

Mastering Long-Distance Moves: Adams Van Lines’ Guide to a Smooth Relocation

Business 0
Moving to a new place, especially over long distances,...

DEVOTIONAL: Why Be “Normal”?

Columnists 0
Do not conform to the pattern of this world...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.