Expert Offers Tips for Combating The Invasive Spotted Lanternfly

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have partnered to empower the citizens of the commonwealth to take action themselves on these most unwelcome visitors.

“We need to prevent spotted lanternfly from going somewhere else and becoming a problem. Make sure it does not move on vehicles or plants and remove and squish any you find,” said Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Department of Entomology.

If seen, join the effort by stomping, treating, and checking for this destructive, invasive insect. Virginia Cooperative Extension has resources for controlling the spotted lanternfly.

Before you move items stored outside, check for spotted lanternflies on: