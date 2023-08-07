SERWAN ZANGANA: U.S Women National Team Shows Contempt for America

Do the US Women National team players think that refusing to sing the national anthem at the World Cup is an act of bravery, or it is a protest against America?

It is definitely a complete misunderstanding by the team of the entire matter. At the World Cup soccer game against Sweden some of the players – perhaps they were proud – did not sing the national anthem. Conversely, the Sweden team players sang their national anthem and prevailed over the U.S, which resulted in eliminating the team from the rest of the games.

It is mostly observed in America that more citizens, including athletes, degrading their own nation and its national anthem. Perhaps, it is the selfishness or a lavish lifestyle of the athletes that create this sinful pride to disdain America. Apparently, some of the U.S Women team players do not realize the value of America as a nation which is an umbrella that, after all, it offers the shade that the majority of people across the world seek.

This act of disregarding the national anthem by U.S women soccer team is traced back to 2015, when the team member Megan Rapinoe began kneeling during the national anthem. This kneeling during the national anthem was adopted from football player Colin Kaepernick to allegedly “protest racial inequality.”

Over all, such behavior of these U.S athletes shows the immature mentality which is not realizing the fact of the America’s positive impact on their success and the meaning of living in a free country. As living in America versus living in a country ruled under a dictatorship, American athletes are in a complete darkness and blinded to see the difference.

On the other hand, American athletes are denying the fact that the path of the success they are walking on is founded on America, or perhaps they are simply completely ignorant! It is unfortunate that the unpatriotic and ungratefulness among the American athletes has become acceptable and defended by various groups of people. We must be reminded that the flag and the national anthem are part of the nation’s identity.

Furthermore, expressing frustration at the U.S politicians, regardless of the party line, or protesting a certain legislation is not an excuse to degrade America per se. As many American citizens perceive the national anthem as an important part of America’s spirit, a contempt to the national anthem or even the American flag is an attack on their dignity.

The U.S Women National team represents American sport in the world and each player should represent America proudly. But unfortunately by refusing to sing the national anthem these representatives showed their contempt for America and its character and failed to properly represent American sport to the world.