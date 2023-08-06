Roanoke Fire-EMS Receives Grant for Enhanced Medical Services

Roanoke Fire-EMS has been awarded a grant from InFirst Federal Credit Union’s Responders Foundation to purchase three automated external defibrillators (AEDs). These units will be placed on vehicles staffed by paramedics to provide alternate, enhanced medical services throughout the community. AEDs are typically only carried on frontline apparatus, like firetrucks and ambulances. Having additional units with this equipment will ensure that our personnel are prepared to intervene in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, and help save more lives.

AEDs are critical pieces of equipment, as they can be used to save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of natural death in the United States, and early defibrillation can double or triple a person’s chances of survival.

“We are grateful to InFirst Federal Credit Union for this grant,” said David Hoback, Chief ofRoanoke Fire-EMS. “This funding will help us make a difference our community, and save more lives.”