Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
NewsUncategorized

Roanoke Fire-EMS Receives Grant for Enhanced Medical Services

0

Roanoke Fire-EMS has been awarded a grant from InFirst Federal Credit Union’s Responders Foundation to purchase three automated external defibrillators (AEDs). These units will be placed on vehicles staffed by paramedics to provide alternate, enhanced medical services throughout the community. AEDs are typically only carried on frontline apparatus, like firetrucks and ambulances. Having additional units with this equipment will ensure that our personnel are prepared to intervene in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, and help save more lives.

AEDs are critical pieces of equipment, as they can be used to save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of natural death in the United States, and early defibrillation can double or triple a person’s chances of survival.

“We are grateful to InFirst Federal Credit Union for this grant,” said David Hoback, Chief ofRoanoke Fire-EMS. “This funding will help us make a difference our community, and save more lives.”

Previous article
DEVOTIONAL: One Sign You’re On The Right Path…
Next article
SERWAN ZANGANA: U.S Women National Team Shows Contempt for America

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

TSA Officers Share Top Six Checkpoint “Dos and Don’ts” for Travelers 

News 0
Summer travel season is in full swing and Transportation...

GO Outside Festival to Feature New Camping Opportunity at Explore Park

Arts / Events Etc. 0
The Anthem GO Outside Festival (GO Fest) returns to...

Virginians Want Their ‘Change’ Back

Commentary 0
The latest preliminary figures from the Virginia Department of...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.