Regional Economic Development The Focus of August SML Leadership Academy

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy held its most recent class on Aug. 2 in Forest where students learned about a number of regional economic development initiatives.

After a demonstration at the New London Disc Golf Course, the students toured the Center for Engineering Research and Education at Liberty University.

“Dr. David Fazzina, the CERE’s assistant director, did an amazing job explaining how the center helps promote research and development through its state-of-the-art industry labs,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the Chamber. “It’s a truly unique spot for learning and research that equips our future workforce to meet current and future energy challenges.”

Pam Bailey (Bedford County), Beth Simms (Franklin County) and Matt Rowe (Pittsylvania County) made presentations on additional economic developments happening in the Smith Mountain Lake region. Jen Rowland, owner of Rowland Leadership Training & Consulting, facilitated a related workshop.

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy is a 12-month program designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations.

For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or [email protected].