A River of Water Research Flows Throughout The Commonwealth

For Dexter Howard, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, was a motivator to consider a career in water.

“All I knew is that I didn’t want a desk job,” said Howard, who graduated with a water degree from the College of Natural Resources and Environment (CNRE) in 2020. “I was poking around what degrees were available in the college, and the water major sparked my interest. The Flint water crisis was dominating the news then, and I thought the water major would give me the chance to have an applied degree that worked on real-world problems.”

The degree program that captivated Howard – water: resources, policy, and management – is offered by the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation and was developed in partnership with faculty in the Virginia Water Resources Research Center, who hold tenured faculty appointments in the department. It is one example of the many contributions the center has made to support educational opportunities, research collaborations, and public connections during its 58 years at Virginia Tech, including the past 18 years in the college.

“The water center operates as something of a focal point for water education, outreach, and research at Virginia Tech,” said Stephen Schoenholtz, the center’s director and a professor in the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation. “We’re an independent, non-siloed place to foster and promote training, research, and collaboration on water challenges across the university and throughout the commonwealth.”

For Howard, the opportunity to study water led to a senior research project examining the drivers and variabilities of dissolved organic matter in the drinking water of a reservoir in nearby Roanoke. To conduct that research, Howard received funding from the water center’s Competitive Grants Program for students.

“My project looked at carbon cycling in a drinking water reservoir,” said Howard, who is from Purcellville, Virginia. “Working with Professor Cayelan Carey’s lab, I used high-frequency sensors to look at how organic matter concentrations change, which is an important part to understanding the general carbon cycling dynamics in a reservoir. The funding helped in the maintenance of sensors, and it allowed me to run chemistry samples for sensor validation.”