Volunteers Needed for CASA of Children’s Trust

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Children’s Trust is in need of dedicated, committed, and passionate local community members to become CASA volunteers. CASA Volunteers tackle one of society’s greatest challenges; child abuse and neglect.

CASA of Children’s Trust provides services to all citizens residing in the Cities of Roanoke and Salem, Counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, and Craig, and the Towns of Vinton and New Castle. Currently in the group’s service area, there are 393 abused and neglected children in foster care. The need for more CASA volunteers is crucial.

CASA of Children’s Trust recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who are appointed by local Judges to advocate in court for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The volunteers’ advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child’s case.

CASA Director Sammi Rader stated, “Our staff and volunteers have the ability to change a child’s life. Being able to support such passionate, dedicated, and motivated staff and volunteers as they positively impact children’s lives is truly rewarding.”

CASA Volunteers advocate for children’s best-interests through the following activities:

Completion of Pre-Service Training (35 hours over 8 weeks)

Information gathering (collaborating with allied professionals on the case).

Case supervision with CASA Staff.

Monthly Advocacy activities ranging anywhere from 5-20 hours.

Attending meetings, court appearances, and home visits.

Reporting to the court, orally and in writing, with recommendations regarding the child’s placement and needed services.

Monitoring the case until released by the court (commitment of at least 18 months).

“I enjoy learning about the child’s circumstances, monitoring the progress of the case through Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and reporting to the judge my impressions of what is best for the child. What I’ve learned in 8 years as a CASA, is that it takes the combined efforts of lots of caring people to help children get through these trying circumstances.” – Hal, current CASA volunteer.

“When I found out about this program, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of. CASA does amazing things and I am so happy to be a volunteer.” – Carolina, current CASA volunteer.