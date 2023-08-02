Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates

Have you ever wondered what the Largest Sunflower Festival and Vendor Show on the East Coast looks like? Now is your chance to find out. Dates have been announced for the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower festival located in Buchanan, VA.

The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival helps to diversify the family farm income. The farmland was purchased in 1900, was a tomato cannery in 1916 and began as a dairy in 1927. In September of 2019 the farm sold out of the dairy industry and now runs beef cattle and has a hay and straw operation. The farm is still owned and operated by the family today.

In 2015, 20 acres of black oil sunflowers were planted. As a result of the beautiful scenery, the following year the fields were opened up for visitors to walk through and adore. Over 20,000 visitors each year enjoy hayrides, farm animals to pet, live music, over 115 hand made craft and food vendors and 600,000 black oil sunflowers. During the weekdays 3 field trip opportunities for preschoolers, senior citizens and special needs kids and adults are offered. The ever popular catered sunset dinners in the sunflowers and goat yoga are also top attractions. There is something to do for every age.

Once the festival is over, the crowds have diminished and the sunflowers have all dropped their heads the farm will harvest the seed and bag it into black oil sunflower birdseed.

“Candace Monaghan has done a tremendous job of bringing the Sunflower Festival from a concept just a few years ago to a nationally-recognized event that attracts over 20,000 visitors annually from approximately thirty-five states.” States Ken McFadyen, Director of Economic Development for Botetourt County.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership recently calculated the festival’s annual economic impact at $1,421,956, including a direct economic impact of $1 million. 102 vendors last year had sales reaching $365,500 for the 27 sellable hours the event was open.

For more information please visit www.BeaverDamSunflowers.com

2023 Schedule:

Friday, Sept 8th – 4pm–7pm

Saturday, Sept 9th – 10am–5pm

Sunday, Sept 10th – 10am–5pm

Monday, Sept 11th – CLOSED

Tuesday, Sept 12th – Preschoolers – 10am-1pm

Tuesday, Sept 12th – PRIVATE – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Wednesday, Sept 13th – Seniors – 10am-1pm

Wednesday, Sept 13th – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, Sept 14th – Special Needs – 10am-1pm

Thursday, Sept 14th – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Friday, Sept 15th – CLOSED

Friday, Sept 15th – PRIVATE – 5:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday, Sept 16th – 10am-5pm

Sunday, Sept 17th – 10am-5pm