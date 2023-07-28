Support Us!
Governor Youngkin Visits Virginia National Guard at Southern Border in Texas

Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing from members of the Virginia and Texas National Guard at Observation Point 1407 in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin traveled to the southern border of Texas this week to visit the Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen on deployment as part of Operation Lone Star, a multi-state effort to combat the illegal flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, curb human trafficking and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the southern border of the United States.

“I visited our Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen to express my gratitude to them for bravely answering the call to serve. As we continue to face this crisis, Virginia along with 12 other states have committed to assisting the State of Texas’ efforts in key aspects of their mission,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “An open border is enabling the destruction of lives by the blight of illicit drugs and human trafficking. With an average of five Virginians dying a day from fentanyl overdoses, we have to go to work at the source.”

On May 31st, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Directive Four, Deploying Targeted Resources in Response to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact Request from the State of Texas to Address the Ongoing Southern U.S. Border Crisis. After receiving an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Governor Glenn Youngkin deployed 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen and 10 personnel to secure America’s southern border through Operation Lone Star.
Governor Glenn Youngkin eats lunch with members of the Texas and Virginia National Guard at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin departs Shelby Park after visiting Virginia National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin presents members of the Virginia and Texas National Guard with challenge coin in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin arrives at Shelby Park after visiting Virginia National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin receives briefing in Shelby Park Command Post in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, Secretary Craig Crenshaw, and Secretary Terrance Cole receive briefing next to Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin thanks member of the Virginia National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin looks over the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary Craig Crenshaw deliver lunch to members of the Virginia and Texas National Guard in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 26, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
MIKE KEELER: An Imperial Summer

Latest Articles

