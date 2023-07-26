Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
NewsUncategorized

FY 2023 Amtrak Virginia Ridership At All Time High

0

Month of June sets a record for ridership
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has announced that 1.26 million passengers traveled on its Amtrak Virginia service during the state’s fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023), setting an all-time record for fiscal year ridership. The total – 1,256,123 – beat the previous record of 894,065 set during fiscal year 2015.

The month of June also set a record for travel during that month with 111,212 passengers. The previous record for June was set last year when 85,533 passengers traveled. All four Amtrak Virginia corridors saw increases year-over-year from June 2022 to June 2023. Overall ridership was up 30% over last June with the Newport News service seeing the greatest increase of 57.4% from June 2022 to June 2023.
June 2023 vs June 2022 Comparison
Route June 2023 June 2022 % Increase
Route 46 Roanoke 27,424 21,564 +27.2%
Route 47 Newport News 29,839 18,956 +57.4%
Route 50 Norfolk 41,908 33,094 +26.6%
Route 51 Richmond 12,041 11,919 +1.0%
Total 111,212 85,533 +30.0%
NOTE: June 2023 ridership includes eight daily roundtrips, up from just five in June 2022. Last July three roundtrips were added – one to Roanoke and one to Norfolk. The third, to Newport News, was the resumption of service cancelled due to the pandemic.  

“These record-setting ridership numbers reflect the need for more investment in passenger rail in the Commonwealth,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “With planned infrastructure improvements from Northern Virginia into Washington, DC including a new bridge across the Potomac River, new investment will benefit not only Virginians but also, those traveling to and from our nation’s capital and along the east coast. It’s vital we continue to secure necessary funding for these projects to ensure rail is a viable transportation option in Virginia and beyond.”

VPRA’s Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative is a generational investment in rail infrastructure that will build high-performance passenger and commuter rail service in Virginia. TRV projects will:

  • Increase the state-supported Amtrak service between Washington, DC, and Richmond, resulting in near-hourly service along this corridor.
  • Increase Amtrak service to Roanoke, Newport News, and Norfolk.
  • Extend Amtrak service from Roanoke to the New River Valley (Christiansburg).

These investments will make Amtrak Virginia service an even more practical transportation alternative for thousands of Virginians.

Currently, Amtrak Virginia service offers three daily roundtrips between Norfolk and Washington, DC, two daily between both Roanoke and Washington, and Newport News and Washington, and one daily roundtrip between Richmond and the nation’s capital. The all-time record for monthly ridership on Amtrak Virginia is August 2022 when 119,280 passengers traveled.
Previous article
Public Invited to Regional Meetings for Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan
Next article
VA Tech Researchers Nurture A Summertime Staple

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VA Tech Researchers Nurture A Summertime Staple

News 0
Summertime is synonymous with fresh berries, and there may...

Public Invited to Regional Meetings for Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan

Arts / Events Etc. 0
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is announcing a series...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is No Different Than American liberals

Columnists 0
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal policy and gender...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.