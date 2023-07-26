FY 2023 Amtrak Virginia Ridership At All Time High

NOTE: June 2023 ridership includes eight daily roundtrips, up from just five in June 2022. Last July three roundtrips were added – one to Roanoke and one to Norfolk. The third, to Newport News, was the resumption of service cancelled due to the pandemic. “These record-setting ridership numbers reflect the need for more investment in passenger rail in the Commonwealth,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “With planned infrastructure improvements from Northern Virginia into Washington, DC including a new bridge across the Potomac River, new investment will benefit not only Virginians but also, those traveling to and from our nation’s capital and along the east coast. It’s vital we continue to secure necessary funding for these projects to ensure rail is a viable transportation option in Virginia and beyond.” VPRA’s Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative is a generational investment in rail infrastructure that will build high-performance passenger and commuter rail service in Virginia. TRV projects will: Increase the state-supported Amtrak service between Washington, DC, and Richmond, resulting in near-hourly service along this corridor.

Increase Amtrak service to Roanoke, Newport News, and Norfolk.

Extend Amtrak service from Roanoke to the New River Valley (Christiansburg). These investments will make Amtrak Virginia service an even more practical transportation alternative for thousands of Virginians. Currently, Amtrak Virginia service offers three daily roundtrips between Norfolk and Washington, DC, two daily between both Roanoke and Washington, and Newport News and Washington, and one daily roundtrip between Richmond and the nation’s capital. The all-time record for monthly ridership on Amtrak Virginia is August 2022 when 119,280 passengers traveled.