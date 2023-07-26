Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is No Different Than American liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal policy and gender ideology teaching to school children exacerbated Canadian Muslim parents and resulted in protests and outrage. But Mr. Trudeau jumped over the line and instead of focusing on the core issue, he wrongfully blamed “right-wing Americans” for Muslims protests.

As Mr. Trudeau spoke to a group of Muslims in Calgary, he said, “… misinformation and disinformation from People on social media, particularly fueled by the American right-wing are spreading a lot of untruths…”

Apparently, parenting rights and gender ideology teaching has become a major problem among parents not only in the U.S but in Canada as well. Politicizing parenting rights can only cause more division and distress. Clearly, liberals are attempting to create new definitions of gender so they will subsequently become part of the curriculum.

As one Muslim leader asks Mr. Trudeau, “ Mr. Prime Minister please protect our beliefs, our culture…” Obviously, now and more than any time, Muslims realize that their belief and culture are under attack. Liberalism is clearly not the ideology of understanding and tolerating diversity in the world as it has been presented to the immigrants in U.S and Canada.

It is a completely illogical and poetically bankrupt for Mr. Trudeau to point at a group that is far away from Muslims’ anger in Canada and even in the U.S. by accusing American right wing for fueling Muslim protests. Mr. Trudeau has not only avoided the truth but he apparently failed to realize that there are many non-Muslim parents concerned about such an ideology. This ongoing protests in Canada and U.S are generated by people’s belief, which Mr. Trudeau dismissed.

It is not American right-wing politics or actions that are the problem, but the liberals’ intervention in parenting rights and gender ideology teaching that has caused indignation across the U.S and Canada. Misinforming and manipulating the public is clearly not limited to the U.S but the Canadian liberals are on the same propaganda path.

A quick glance at the basic principles of right wing ideology generally reveals an embracing of faith in God and a belief in traditional marriage – which is is less likely to cause commotion in the public. This principle is basically harmless to the family’s traditional / social lifestyle. Conversely, the left wing is the movement of a forced cultural integration which leads to a meltdown or perhaps a total destruction of identity. By supporting the same sex marriage, the left wing definitely menacing the family’s traditional lifestyle.

As a Muslim and a conservative, I indeed do not support the extreme actions of some of right wing individuals. At the same time, I oppose the extreme actions of some Muslim individuals as well.

The point is that Mr. Trudeau – just like other liberal politicians – is attempting to use a false accusation to clear the pathway for his own misguided policy.

This is all too familiar to Americans – and now Canadian’s too.