Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum To Premiere New Exhibit

Chris DeMaria and one of his paintings that will be featured in the exhibit.

On Thursday, July 27, the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum will open their new exhibit titled, “Now We Stand Outcast” featuring the distinctive paintings of Chris DeMaria of Floyd, VA.

DeMaria’s art focuses on the American working class in Appalachia. This collection will feature portraits from 2017-2023 of random people found on social media and the rural landscapes of West Virginia and Virginia.

The exhibit will run until September 30 and may be visited during regular museum hours Monday-Saturday10 AM – 4 PM.

