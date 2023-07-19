Microplastics At Core of Emerging Fields of Study for VA Tech Researchers

Under the sea

For thousands of years, people have used the oceans to move products, for travel, as a source for food and other resources, and for fun activities such as swimming, diving, and surfing.

Unfortunately, the oceans also have become dumping grounds — adversely affecting marine animals and plants. As human reliance on plastics for everything from clothing material to tires continues to increase, some researchers suggest that by 2050 plastic waste will outnumber fish in ocean waters around the globe.

What does that mean for the health of marine life? Do plastic particles contribute to climate change? Are microplastics offering a new transportation system for opportunistic parasites or viruses? How are microplastics affecting the fertility of sea creatures, and what effect does that have on the marine ecosystem?

According to one expert at Virginia Tech, the questions far outnumber the answers in part because scientists’ knowledge about the oceanic environment is limited.

“We have better maps of Mars than the bottom of our own oceans,” said Robert Weiss, director of the Academy of Integrated Science and professor of natural hazards in the College of Science. “But that’s topography on the seafloor. Now imagine how little we know about how conditions are when the water in the ocean is constantly moving. How can we describe a condition in a certain area if it’s constantly changing? If the moment you measure it, it’s gone?”

According to Weiss, to study what’s happening in the underwater world, scientists need to develop tools and refine research methods to adapt to the ocean’s transience. In 2020, Weiss, helped launch the Center for Coastal Studies at Virginia Tech. Part of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, the center coordinates research, teaching, and outreach to ensure a sustainable connection between humans and nature within coastal communities.

“Virginia Tech is uniquely positioned to make a difference,” Weiss said. “Our comprehensive academic and research environment supports collaboration, and addressing oceanic challenges requires a broad swath of expertise.”

To collect the data needed to analyze an environment in constant motion requires tools that move with the water, collecting data as they go. One possible solution: deploying underwater robots.

Autonomous vehicles give researchers a much more dynamic method for measuring environmental conditions with the ability to move through ocean depths and with currents to follow the data. Eventually, the team can then operate those vehicles to collect microplastics concentrations and learn how they’re affected by the ocean conditions in flux around them.

A member of the Virginia Tech community since 2001, Dan Stilwell, professor of electrical engineering in the College of Engineering, is focused on marine robotics and autonomy and the design of advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). He has led or co-led the development of multiple AUV systems, including a general-purpose system that operates up to 500 meters deep.

“We are working to design and build underwater robotic systems — robots that can work in teams to collect data,” said Stilwell, who is also the director of the Virginia Tech Center for Marine Autonomy and Robotics. “By deploying a swarm, or team of robots that use sound for communication, we may be able to follow the movement of a weather system or identify an obstacle or even create a three-dimensional view of the water column.”

But Stilwell admits that the ocean presents some unique challenges — even for robots.

“There is no Wi-Fi, none of the typical communication supports that we take for granted on land,” said Stilwell. “There is no light to allow the robots to ‘see’ where they are going. The amount of information that the robots can communicate is very low due to the nature of the environment.”

Some of the AUVs that Stilwell has helped design and build resemble torpedoes. The robots rely on battery power and can run for about 22 hours before they need to be recharged.

Stilwell’s team takes advantage of Claytor Lake, just 30 minutes southwest of the Blacksburg campus, to test the AUVs in a “true to life” environment.

“Claytor Lake is an excellent testing ground for our AUVs because it’s large enough and deep enough that we can perform meaningful tests,” said Benjamin Biggs, an electrical and computer engineering Ph.D. candidate. “The lake is also close enough to campus that we can come grab what we need in the morning, travel there, test for several hours, and still have time to process data back in the lab if we need to. That allows us to operate far more often than would otherwise be possible.”

According to Marc Michel, associate professor of geosciences and nanoscience in the College of Science, the use of AUVs equipped with effective filtration devices offer as yet untapped potential to study samples of microparticles from surface waters and at varying depths.

“Harvesting the samples from the filter collection devices secured to underwater robotics will allow us to test our hypotheses,” Michel said. “Using this data, we can better understand the types of plastics that are moving within our oceans. We can examine their physical and chemical characteristics. By looking at shapes and sizes we can begin to determine whether they are vectors for contaminants and pathogens.”

Plus, there are applications beyond the oceans, Michel said. “This technology may also offer insights into the treatment and management of surface water reservoirs that communities depend on as water sources.”

According to Michel, learning as much as possible about the microplastics in our soil, water, and air “offers us an opportunity to do better.”

“I am the father of three children who will have to deal with the choices that my generation and the generations before me have made for decades to come,” Michel said. “I feel a responsibility to help inform the changes that they will ultimately implement.”

Weiss agreed. Through the emerging research, he hopes to depict the results of human behavior on the environment, specifically those connected to microplastics in the ocean.

“Let’s say, in the future, we have a sensor that would allow us to determine in situ, very quickly, the concentration of microplastics,” said Weiss. “We can follow the value of concentrations in the ocean, and by the motion of the vehicle, we can determine how these concentrations evolve over time. So that gives us a much more comprehensive and full data set to understand how microplastics move in the ocean. What conditions, like temperature, are they dependent on?

“We need to see how their impact grows. It’s not enough to say, ‘This is how many microplastics are in the ocean and this is the impact on fish and marine mammals,’” Weiss said. “We need to create models that describe what will happen in 50 years if we do this? Or if we do that? Or if we do nothing? We need to instill science as a decision-making tool — while we still have time to make a difference.”