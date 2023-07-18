Virginians Can Now Indicate Blood Type on Their Driver’s License or ID

Information will be used to assist first responders in the event of an emergency

Virginians may now choose to indicate their blood type to include on their driver’s license to assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

Virginians have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID at dmv.virginia.gov or in-person at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service center. Customers who are applying for a license or ID for the first time must visit a customer service center in person.

If you renew or replace your credential online, you will be prompted with a question whether you’d like to indicate blood type during the transaction.

Choosing to have your blood type displayed on your license or ID is optional. The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.

It is not required to show proof of your blood type if you’d like it to appear on your credential. It is your responsibility to self-certify, and make sure you have your correct blood type.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”

Senate Bill 345 was introduced by Sen. George L. Barker.