Leesville Dam Generator Test Will Significantly Increase Downstream Flow This Week

Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwest Virginia from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Testing will increase downstream flows from the dam at locations on the Roanoke River, also known locally as the Staunton River. The Altavista area can expect an increase of approximately four feet in river elevation. River flows will decrease and return to normal following the testing.

The testing is required by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in the mid-Atlantic region. The test is not expected to create downstream hazards, but the company urges recreational and commercial users of the river and shoreline to be aware of temporary higher levels and faster water flows.

Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia operated by Appalachian Power. Leesville Lake is in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties on the Roanoke River.