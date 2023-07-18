Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Leesville Dam Generator Test Will Significantly Increase Downstream Flow This Week

0

Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwest Virginia from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Testing will increase downstream flows from the dam at locations on the Roanoke River, also known locally as the Staunton River. The Altavista area can expect an increase of approximately four feet in river elevation. River flows will decrease and return to normal following the testing.

The testing is required by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in the mid-Atlantic region. The test is not expected to create downstream hazards, but the company urges recreational and commercial users of the river and shoreline to be aware of temporary higher levels and faster water flows.

Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia operated by Appalachian Power. Leesville Lake is in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties on the Roanoke River.

Previous article
Virginians Can Now Indicate Blood Type on Their Driver’s License or ID
Next article
Plant Now for a Bountiful Fall Harvest

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Fralin Biomedical Institute Spinoff Cairina Inc. Translates Science Into Improved Cancer Treatments

Business 0
In January 1992, a cargo ship rocked by a...

Rail Equipment Manufacturer to Expand Graham-White Facility in Salem

News 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:...

How to Maintain a Baseball Field: Quick Guide for Beginners

Sports 0
Visiting a baseball field might bring back childhood memories...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.