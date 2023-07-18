Community Foundation Announces $500,000 Grant to Support Good Samaritan Center for Caring

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia is delighted to announce a transformative grant of $500,000 awarded to Good Samaritan Hospice, a leading provider of compassionate end-of-life care in the region This grant will support the construction of the first and only in-patient hospice house in the Roanoke Valley, ensuring enhanced comfort and specialized care for individuals and their families during their final journey

The Center for Caring will include 16 private patient rooms With space for loved ones, family meeting rooms, a chapel and gardens The Center will also include a community bereavement center and accommodate administrative offices

‘This landmark grant helps to express the importance of this unique project. Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has embraced the hospice house and our gratitude knows no bounds for their extraordinary support,” said Aaron Housh, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospice

This grant, made out of the Foundation’s unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds, represents the largest singular award ever made by Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The significance of the grant award elevates the benchmark on what is possible to achieve through philanthropy in our community. The Community Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen the region through strategic philanthropy and community leadership By Investing in Initiatives that enhance the quality of life, the Community Foundation is proud to contribute to the long-term well-being of Southwestern Virginia.

Alan Ronk, President and CEO of the Community Foundation noted “We are honored and excited to play an important role In bringing Good Samaritan Hospice’s long-held dream of a hospice house to fruition. Along with the project’s other donors, we celebrate this wonderful milestone for the community and look forward to what the facility will mean in the lives of so many families in the decades ahead.

This historic grant award IS part of a $5 million dollar fundraising campaign for the Center for Caring To donate to Good Samaritan and help raise the remaining funds necessary for this project, please visit www.GoodSam.care