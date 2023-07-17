SERWAN ZANGANA: In The White House, Cocaine Was Discovered But The Truth is Missing

Our Commander in Chief has failed us yet again and degraded America as cocaine was found in the White House. Obviously, the cocaine discovery was not in South America’s countries, Iran, or Afghanistan. Indeed it was the place that the world looks at it as the most important place which the president of the United Stares lives in during the term of the presidency. By finding cocaine in the White House, President Biden has destroyed the great image of the United States and severely disappointed American citizens.

Standing behind President Biden and avoiding his failing presidency is a complete dishonesty by the Democrats as they are in a complete silence regarding this matter. The lack of truthfulness in the administration which is supported by Democrats lawmakers has reversed American standards. In addition to the political scandal, the cocaine discovery is a social and moral scandal of the president.

As Iraq has always suffered under crooked and dishonest politicians, the Western and American politicians were examples of ethics. At the time, we dreamed of having such politicians in Iraq. Now, that I live in America and observe our president and his administration, the common terminology of “ all the politicians are the same” can be applied to both Iraqi and the majority of American politicians.

However, in cases of scandals, the ethical politicians in the modern western society used to resign and apologize to the citizens. There was only one definition of honesty and ethic that carried by the public servants. Unfortunately, the equation has been changed in this case as the President’s scandals, including the discovery of cocaine in the White House and his presence during the text message that was sent by his son Hunter allegedly asking a Chinese businessman for money. There is a complete lack of integrity.

As the president is an official representative of the United States and an elected individual by American citizens to lead the nation, president Biden has failed to fulfill his duty. It is important to understand that defending Biden’s failure is not in the U.S’s best interest. Obviously, by his actions, president Biden is debasing the value of America, and the world is observing. Clearly, the political interests attributed to Democrats’ denial of President Biden’s inability and incompetency.

The Chinese philosopher Confucius’ quote, “ The strength of a nation derives from the integrity of the home” applies to President Biden. Our nation is in a calamity as it is lead by a scandalous president. American citizens have the responsibility to bring dignity back to America and make a logical and conscious decision during the next election.

However, the untruthfulness was not limited to the President and his family, it seems to have spread to everyone else in the White House. The secret service investigation ended with no suspect or evidence to lead to the source of the cocaine. ”The investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said (NBC NEWS).

Ironically, the United States government is unable to find a suspect from (hundreds of individuals) who delivered cocaine to the White House, but it is the same government that can find a person of interest in the jungles of South America, in deep Yemen, or in the caves of the mountains of Afghanistan among millions of people!

In the White House, the cocaine was discovered but the truth is missing.

“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world” 1 John 4:1