Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia To Celebrate 30th Year

The Annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia will take place on Tuesday, August 1st at the Salem Stadium, located at 1008 Texas St. Salem, Virginia. This year celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the Summer Music Games and bringing professional marching bands to the Roanoke Valley.

This year the Summer Music Games will showcase five world class corps from Drum Corps International. Competition performances by Carolina Crown— Fort Mill, SC, TroopersCasper, WY, Blue Stars- La Crosse, WI, Seattle Cascades- Seattle, WA, and Madison Scouts, Madison, WI.

The mission of Drum Corps International is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide and create a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.

This event is the primary fund-raiser for the Pride of Salem Marching Band. Profits from sponsorships, advertising, donations and show tickets are used to fund the many activities of the Salem High School Band programs. Event sponsorships and program ad listing spaces are still available.

To purchase tickets to this fantastic event, go to https://www.dci.org/events/2023-summermusic-games-of-southwest-virginia or call 1-888-547-6478. If you would like sponsorship information or additional details regarding the Summer Music Games, please email [email protected]

Virginia Tech National Security Institute's Telescope Project Moves Forward

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

