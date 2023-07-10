SERWAN ZANGANA: American Muslims Should Reject Democrats / Uphold Traditional Family Values

For many years, the Democratic Party in the United States has been able to snatch the majority of Muslims’ votes and leads the minorities in every election. Now, the Muslims in America are waking up to the reality of this Party. Muslims are facing a new challenge that requires a bold decision to stand up and speak out against the principles of Democrats, which is completely opposite of the basic of Islamic faith and its principles.

The Muslims protest of June, 6 in Montgomery County, Maryland against LGBT and sexualized subjects expressed the view of Islamic faith and condemned the liberal policies. Maryland’s Montgomery County Schools System has changed its policy that parents would not be able to opt their children out from teaching and exposing to such subjects. Moreover, elsewhere in the nation Muslims have been condemning LGBT policies.

Obviously, American people in general have not experienced this type of social division and conflict until Democrats began to use schools as tools to push its ideology and promote their hyper-liberal agenda. However, the view of Islam is clear on this matter, and its principle is unchangeable; neither Quran nor Prophet Muhammad allows LGBT and certain lifestyle as a social practice.

Clearly, there is no space in Islam (or Christianity) for LGBT lifestyles as there is only one path with no gray area regarding man and woman relationships. (O humans, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another) 49:13. This is not discrimination or bigotry but rather an ideological belief and it completely defines everything based on the creation of two genders only.

Gratefully, Muslims have lived in America for decades and thrived through public schools and government programs. These public services have benefitted many generations of Muslims across the U.S.. Also, it is undeniable that America has been a haven for all faiths and a safe zone for people with different views, but now as the LGBT policies, supported by Democrats, are crossing the boundaries and spreading as doctrine in public schools, it is warning shot and a major concern for Muslims in America.

The Democratic Party’s agenda is becoming more clear to American Muslims. It espouses an extreme liberalism with the purpose of radically destroying the basics of religious doctrines and changing people’s traditional social lifestyle. However, Muslims in America are not in an aggressive position in regard to LGBT lifestyles, but the view of Islam on this matter is clear – it is a sin that is forbidden.

Also to note that the subject of LGBT was not a cause of an outrage until policies of teaching and accepting such a lifestyle started to be implemented in schools. However, Islamic perspective regarding this matter is unambiguous and does not accept any negotiation. The consciousness of Muslims and their opposition to liberal Democrat policies is firm and there will be no changing it.

Obviously, the Democrat party seeks to create and enforces policies in schools to influence children, which are the cause of parents’ anger. These policies in American public schools have a dangerous purpose to take control of children (our future!) and eliminate parental rights.

It is time for American Muslims to reject Democrats in order to uphold the value of family traditions and keep America as a safe zone for all faiths.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.