Youngkin Makes Second Round of Appointments to VMI Board of Visitors

The Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, announced his second round of appointments to the Board of Visitors of the Virginia Military Institute on June 28th. They include:

Colonel James Inman, USA (Retired) ’86 of Moseley, Director of Planning and Logistics, Afton Chemical Company

Lieutenant Colonel Jim Joustra, USA (Retired) ’76 of Orlando, Florida, former Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Walgreens

Rear Admiral Terence E. McKnight, USN (Retired) ’78 of Fairfax Station, CAES Vice President, Customer Relations

Nancy Williams Phillips of Blacksburg, President, Legacy Builders NRV, Inc.

These appointments will replace McAuliffe appointees David L. Miller ’70, Gene Scott ‘80, and Lara Tyler Chambers ’03, and Northam appointee Michael L. Hamlar. This brings the total number of Youngkin appointees to eight.

The Spirit of VMI Political Action Committee (SoVP) welcomes these new members and is encouraged by the quality of all of Governor Youngkin’s appointments. The SoVP believes that actions of the Board of Visitors are crucial in righting the issues that undermine the Rat and Class Systems, have driven a divisive wedge among the alumni body and crippled VMI’s admissions: the spread of destructive programs such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The SoVP is optimistic that with eight Youngkin appointees on board, effective action can be taken to restore VMI’s sterling reputation. The SoVP encourages these members to take aggressive action as the financial health of the Institute is indeed suffering and must be corrected quickly.

The SoVP is proud to have been consulted regarding prospective appointees by the Governor’s office and looks forward to seeing these highly qualified individuals join the Board. We will continue to engage in all facets of the political system in the Commonwealth to support those that share our values that VMI is good and always has been.

Founded in 2021, the Spirit of VMI PAC is a registered Virginia Political Action Committee whose purpose is to restore VMI’s reputation as an elite leadership institution.

Point of Contact: SOVP Communications Staff: [email protected]

Visit the SOVP website: https://thespiritofvmi.org