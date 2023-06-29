Support Us!
Ferrum College RN to BSN Program Offers Nurses Career Advancement 100% Online

Ferrum College 2023 nursing graduates in their scrubs. In the next few weeks, they will take their NCLEX to obtain registered nurse licensure.

The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College is currently offering a 100% online post-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program. The RN to BSN major offers content specific to research, use of scholarly evidence in practice, legal aspects of practice, communication, and management and leadership topics. The major builds upon the students’ initial licensure program, clinical experience, and a strong foundation of general education courses.

“There are many advantages to obtaining your BSN degree. A 2020 AACN survey found that 94% of BSN graduates secured higher level positions 4-6 months after finishing their programs,” said Melody Sharp, Ferrum College nursing division chair.

“In addition, 82.4% of employers strongly prefer nurses with a BSN, and 41% of hospitals and healthcare facilities now require a BSN from job candidates. The expanded education in the BSN program increases your preparedness for quality and safety which leads to greater autonomy in caring for your clients. In order to expand your nursing specialty knowledge and obtain specialty certifications it is required for candidates to minimally hold a BSN,” she continued.

The Post-Licensure RN to BSN course of study is a continuous online curriculum delivered in 7 week blocks throughout the year that makes it possible for students to graduate in 12 months. Ferrum offers rolling admission throughout the year allowing students to start the program at the beginning of any semester. The curriculum is flexible allowing for completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at a pace that suits your lifestyle.

To learn more and apply, click here.

