LewisGale Medical Center Achieves Level II Trauma Care Designation

LewisGale Medical Center has announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Health (VDH) State Health Commissioner has designated the hospital as a Level II Trauma Center. The designation recognizes the hospital’s commitment to providing optimal care for sudden, life-threatening injuries.

LewisGale Medical Center began its pursuit of Level II trauma status in spring 2022 in response to the area’s need for enhanced levels of comprehensive emergency service. As a designated Level II Trauma Center, the prompt, comprehensive critical care provided by the hospital not only benefits local residents, but also outlying areas as it now serves as a back-up care center for rural and community hospitals.

The announcement follows VDH’s recent reverification of its sister facility, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, in Blacksburg, Va., as a Level III Trauma Center after a rigorous on-site survey with zero deficiencies. The facility has maintained this accreditation for 31 years.

“Recovery is greatly increased when a severely injured patient receives care at a designated trauma center within the first hour of injury,” said Jaromir Kohout, MD, trauma medical director at LewisGale Medical Center. “Achieving this Level II Trauma Center status is another example of how we are always striving to serve the residents of Southwest Virginia.”

The hospital’s trauma program is staffed 24-hours a day by board-certified trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, critical care physicians, and trauma trained nurses.

“Earning these designations is a reflection of the tremendous dedication that our physicians, nurses, and healthcare staff have shown as we developed the trauma program,” said Alan Fabian, LewisGale Medical Center chief executive officer. “Their efforts are already resulting in more lives being saved, and we are proud to provide our community with quality trauma care in both the Roanoke and New River valleys.”