MMT’s “Matilda the Musical” Kicks Off on July 26th With 14 Shows

Every once in a while there’s something extraordinary. To change the world all it takes is a little genius. This summer, Mill Mountain Theatre presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical!” The performance is an unforgettable showcase of youth talent from across the Roanoke Valley that will launch Mill Mountain Theatre’s Young Audience Series on the Trinkle MainStage for the 2023 season.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Recently featured as a viral sensation on TikTok and as a Netflix movie based on the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of “Matilda the Musical” in London’s West End, which debuted in 2011. “Matilda the Musical” won seven Oliver Awards, including Best New Musical – the most ever received at the time. Following its successful West End run it transcended to Broadway in 2013 and received five Tony Awards.

Mill Mountain Theatre will welcome back “In The Heights” director and choreographer, Héctor Flores Jr. to fill similar shoes for “Matilda the Musical.” In addition to Flores Jr., members of Mill Mountain Theatre’s education staff will assist with the production.

“Matilda the Musical” will take place from July 26th through August 6th on the Trinkle MainStage. For more information, visit millmountain.org or call the box office at 540-342-5740.