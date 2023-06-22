Support Us!
Local Teens Learn About Health Care Careers at Camp Carilion

Carilion Clinic, Radford University Carilion and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC offered Camp Carilion this past week for rising 9th and 10th graders interested in a future career in healthcare. Throughout the four-day camp, students had an opportunity to learn life-saving information through hands-on exercises and interactive demonstrations, including:

  • What to do in the event of an accident or life-threatening situation
  • Trauma-related injuries and prevention
  • Nursing skills
  • CPR training
  • Respiratory therapy
  • Operating Room procedures, techniques, and instruments
6 Essential Tips for Providing Quality Senior Care at Home

