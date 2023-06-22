Local Teens Learn About Health Care Careers at Camp Carilion

Carilion Clinic, Radford University Carilion and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC offered Camp Carilion this past week for rising 9th and 10th graders interested in a future career in healthcare. Throughout the four-day camp, students had an opportunity to learn life-saving information through hands-on exercises and interactive demonstrations, including:

What to do in the event of an accident or life-threatening situation

Trauma-related injuries and prevention

Nursing skills

CPR training

Respiratory therapy

Operating Room procedures, techniques, and instruments