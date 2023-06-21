SML Chapter of Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Spring Boat Show and Picnic

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held its spring boat show at the Bridgewater Plaza Docks. Visitors took advantage of this opportunity to check out a dozen antique boats and ask questions of their owners.

Their spring show is a preview of their major show of around 50 boats to be held on September 16th at Crazy Horse Marina from 10AM to 4PM.

For further chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected]