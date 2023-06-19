Robert L. Maronic: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence: They Can Do No Wrong

When I was a nine-year-old fifth grader either watching or listening to the 1966 World Series in early October between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles, I was greatly intrigued by two Dodger pitchers: Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. Three years earlier I was somewhat less intrigued, and much more “amazed” when I watched the left-handed Koufax on television in “Leo Durocher Meets Mister Ed” pitch to the talking (and sliding-into-home) horse at Dodger Stadium.

I thought that this episode of Mister Ed was truly the most entertaining of all the 143 episodes ever produced from 1961 to 1966.

The Orioles swept the 1966 World Series 4-0. They were always my favorite Major League baseball team and still are except when I committed “treason” in June 1969, and cheered for the New York Mets, who eventually won the World Series.

Throughout my childhood and seven years of Little League baseball from 1962 to 1969 I always thought that the Dodgers had a certain mystique because Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and other Dodger players or coaches sometimes guest appeared during the off-season in such live or syndicated television shows as the Brady Bunch, Beverly Hillbillies, Rifleman, Leave It to Beaver and Dennis the Menace.

What was unknown to me at the time, and most likely the cause of these occasional Dodger television appearances was that the distance between Dodger Stadium and Hollywood was only six short miles.

In 2023 I feel that most of the twentieth-century mystique of the storied Dodgers has been greatly diminished for numerous reasons. First, Hall of Famer and former head coach Tommy Lasorda (1976-96) died on January 7, 2021 while legendary broadcaster Vin Scully (1950-2016) died on August 2, 2022. Second, shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers on December 1, 2021, and third baseman Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox on January 6, 2022.

The last of the Vin Scully era is now no more.

Plus, the Dodgers’ invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to appear as a part of a pre-game ceremony against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 16 did not help.

The Dodger organization now reminds me of the second “Christ of Culture” typology from Reinhold Niebuhr’s 1951 theological classic Christ and Culture when the moral standards of a church denomination [or organization] are compromised by accepting the prevalent secular culture, and become increasingly similar or one and the same. The Dodgers, especially their echo-chamber Board of Directors, represent the nearsighted and timid attitude of “go along to get along,” and have become the corporate doormats or sellouts to the worst aspects of American culture, especially the bane of wokeness.

In Los Angeles, Hollywood easily represents the prevalent secular culture of much of southern California, and the Dodgers appear to have lowered themselves to their moral standards.

The Dodgers’ moral acquiescence in “twice” inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to appear at their “10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium” on June 16 was the total opposite of Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers when he courageously signed Jackie Robinson on October 23, 1945, and later started him as a first baseman on April 15, 1947, thereby ending racial segregation in Major League Baseball.

Branch Rickey had fortitude and courage in great abundance. Mark Walter, the current owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, does not.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who always appear as caricatures of Roman Catholic nuns, often adorn their masculine jawlines with kabuki-white or clown makeup, turbans, veils, colorful gowns, beards, mustaches, ruby red lipstick and oversized pearly necklaces and other bling. While they describe themselves as an “Order of queer and trans nuns,” a Christian cross is nowhere to be seen on their “holy” garb or around their necks as depicted in all their sisterly splendor on their homepage.

The Sisters’ anti-Christian and vicelike motto at the bottom of their homepage is simply “Go forth and sin some more!” in mockery of John 8:11.

The Mardi Gras-attired Sisters, a San Francisco-based “nunnery” or “sistory” since 1979, received a “Community Hero Award” at Dodger stadium on June 16 “for their 27 years of service” in the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community. According to Major League Baseball (MLB), they received this award for “their countless hours of community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, in addition to promoting human rights and respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

However, MLB strangely gave no specific examples of their heroic “community service,” “ministry” or “spiritual enlightenment” performed by the Sisters, who have such colorful anti-Christian and neo-pagan names as Sister Anal Receptive, Sister Oletta B. DeMonic, Sister Porn Again and Sister T’aint A Virgin .

I believe that the Dodgers made a great mistake in inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Dodger stadium. The Sisters’ pre-game presence at Dodger stadium was a direct affront to all Roman Catholics in Los Angeles, who make up 32% of all adults along with another 33% identifying as “Christian” in the metropolitan area.

The Dodgers regrettably are forgetting that there are approximately 71,000,000 Roman Catholics in the U.S., who represent approximately 22% of the American population. This fact alone represents a lot of potential purchasing power and a significant part of the population not to antagonize. The Dodgers have failed to understand how Anheuser-Busch experienced a recent loss of $27 billion in their stock price and a huge decline in their market share after the Dylan Mulvaney marketing disaster with her endorsement of Bud Light on April 1.

Likewise, the Dodgers need to pay heed to how Target recently lost approximately $10 billion in its stock price from May 17 to 27 because of “its Pride-themed clothing line for children” and its “tuck-friendly women’s swimwear.” A future boycott of Dodger home games and especially their advertisers may have similar results.

Besides facing possible negative economic consequences for having invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Dodger stadium, the Dodger organization should be aware that the Sisters have consistently advocated anti-Christian and anti-Roman Catholic sacrilege since their inception in 1979, which they would never direct toward Judaism or Islam.

That is because they are cowards.

One example of anti-Christian and anti-Roman Catholic sacrilege has been their public approval of Christophobic pole dancing on a nine-foot-high wooden cross and adjacent phallic symbol where at least six Sisters are standing and clapping in the background behind a see-through gray fence during their sacrilegious “celebration” of Holy Week.

A second example has been the Sisters’ carnal “celebration” of their “longtime Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests” held every Easter at Dolores Park in San Francisco where “Hunky Jesus winners are often bearded men with shoulder-length brown hair and well-developed torsos.” The Foxy Mary winner is physically judged in a similar manner.

This past Easter the Sisters declared “Free Choice Mary” (left) as the winner of the Foxy Mary contest, and the drag octet of the “Haus of Jesus” (right) as the winner of the Hunky Jesus contest.

Last year the Sisters declared prostitute Stormy Daniels a saint on March 30, and blasphemously declared “Black Woman is God” as the “Hunky Jesus” recipient for Easter.

Did the Dodger organization ever do their homework about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence? I suspect not, but the financial blowback for their callous indifference to their fan base could be potentially enormous.

Unfortunately, the self-righteous Sisters do not handle criticism very well, and will undoubtedly and predictably declare any criticism of their appearance at Dodger stadium as homophobic bigotry. That is because they are highly autocratic, and believe that they are perpetually correct in whatever they do, especially in front of children eighteen years and younger in the name of LGBTQ+ rights.

The Sisters believe that they perpetually can do no wrong. They perpetually are the victims. They are perpetually morally correct.

And the mainstream media such as CBS, CNN and MSNBC ad nauseum perpetually protect them.

In my opinion, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gomez, may need to step up his game because the Sisters represent one small nail in the coffin of a post-Christian America as advocated by the secular far left epitomized in San Francisco. The archbishop’s calling for prayers and public condemnation alone along with a special mass on June 16 are not going to stop their religious intolerance and persecution.

That is because the cult-like Sisters of Perpetual Self-Indulgence have impudently conducted an attack on Roman Catholicism and traditional Christianity since 1979.

Boycott and protest the Dodgers and their advertisers. Fire Mark Walter.

– Robert L. Maronic