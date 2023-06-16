Ferrum Master of Science in Athletic Coaching Program Leads to Coaching at Next Level

A fresh new program at Ferrum College serves as a launch pad for coaches seeking to take their game to the next level – the MS in Athletic Coaching.

“We graduated our first cohort in May. We are proud of our inaugural graduates and of their successes since graduation,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College.

The Ferrum College MS in Athletic Coaching is 100% online and can be completed in one year. The program is designed to prepare coaches to assist student-athletes in developing the well-being of mind, body, and spirit that catalyzes excellent athletic performance. Program Director Karen Carpenter notes the program is grounded in the latest research, leadership, communication, and exercise science principles and is taught by hand-picked faculty.

“This program gives coaches the advanced tools needed to truly understand the athlete and what can contribute to successful individual performance and ultimately successful team and community experiences. Our curriculum focuses on real-world applications and internship experiences that equip coaches to effectively and holistically support athletes on and off the field,” said Carpenter.

“Coaches were once student-athletes themselves and seek this profession due to their passion for the student-athlete experience. We seek to enroll coaches who want to be the inspirational leaders their athletes follow through hours of conditioning and who build unshakable comradery. Ferrum College will equip them to stand out among their peers, so they can take their coaching career to the next level,” concluded Carpenter.