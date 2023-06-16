Attorney General Miyares Urges Transparent, Risk-based Approach to AI Governance 

Attorney General Jason Miyares co-led a 23-state bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to advance artificial intelligence governance policies that prioritize robust transparency, reliable testing and assessment requirements, and allow for government oversight and enforcement for high-risk uses.

“When considering the rapid growth of artificial intelligence technologies, it is critical that we proactively establish a legal framework to ensure it is thoroughly researched and vetted,” said Attorney General Miyares. “As AI changes the business world, it’s important to set a precedent on how to use it in an ethical and responsible way.”

In the letter, the attorneys general applaud the NTIA’s commitment to a rigorous and data-driven approach to developing AI governance policies. The attorneys general also recommend that the NTIA consider a risk-based approach that recognizes that some AI uses require greater oversight than others, such as when AI is developed or used to make decisions that result in legal or other significant effects on people.

Through transparency, careful evaluation of how AI is used, and effective enforcement, the attorneys general encourage the NTIA to develop a governance framework that leverages the public and private sectors and supports the responsible development, use, and deployment of AI systems to ensure such systems can develop in a trusted, fair, and technologically dynamic environment.

Attorneys General Phil Weiser of Colorado, Jason Miyares of Virginia, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, and William Tong of Connecticut led this letter and were joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Vermont.

To read the letter, click here.