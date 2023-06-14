Valley Metro Third Street Station Arrives Early

Valley Metro is celebrating the completion of its new Third Street Station which will better meet the needs of Roanoke and its commuters. With almost 6,000 SF of total space, the new facility is more than 1.5 times larger than the previous bus station on Campbell Avenue.

Costing $17.3 million for land, construction, and professional services, the new station is Valley Metro’s biggest project in years. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) supported the new bus station by providing a $7.8 million grant.

“With its modern amenities and features, Valley Metro’s new Third Street Station will be a valuable asset for Roanoke and the surrounding communities and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, DRPT Director. “Access to transit is key to a thriving downtown, and the central location of the station ensures that everyone who lives in the Roanoke Valley can participate in the economic vibrancy of downtown Roanoke.”

Features of the new bus station include: state-of-the-art communications, mass notification capability, enhanced security, fire alarm systems, a backup generator, structural steel canopies with wood decking, provisions for future electric bus charging stations, and terrazzo flooring throughout.

The project required proactive planning and constant communication between Valley Metro, the City of Roanoke, and MB Contractors, because the site was used for both bus operations and construction at the same time. This teamwork led to the station opening months ahead of schedule.

“I am excited to celebrate the opening of the Third Street Station!” proclaimed Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. “We have to think about those in our City who depend on these services and consider their needs. The Third Street Station demonstrates Council’s dedication to creating a connected city that is accessible and environmentally conscious and has enhanced public transportation options.”

Joe Cobb, board president of Greater Roanoke Transit Company (GRTC) heralded the opening by saying, “Today we celebrate the completion of a major milestone investment in the life of our city and the future of public transit—our new Third Street Station. We are grateful to our federal, state, and local funders and partners in making this dream come true for our transit riders, operators, staff, and team. This brand new facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology providing real time service, full accessibility, and a connecting hub for transit access throughout our city and community. We are grateful to our Valley Metro team, the GRTC Board of Directors, the City of Roanoke, and all of our amazing partners for believing in the promise and power of public transit.”

Valley Metro is the public transportation provider for the Roanoke Valley. Services include fixed routes, specialized transportation for individuals with disabilities, free use of The Star Line Trolley, and special event shuttles. Valley Metro also provides commuter bus service between Roanoke and the New River Valley with its Smart Way Bus.

For bus schedule information, visit https://valleymetro.com/