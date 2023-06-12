Roanoke College / Hollins University Accepting Nominations for 2023 Kendig Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Perry F. Kendig Arts and Culture Awards, which recognize individuals, businesses and organizations in the greater Roanoke region that provide exemplary leadership in or support for the arts.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, August 15, at 4 p.m. EDT. The nomination form and other information can be found at KendigAwards.com.

Kendig Awards are presented in each of the following categories:

Individual Artist (selected from all disciplines, including dance, literature, music, media arts, visual arts and theater)

Arts and/or Cultural Organization

Individual or Business Arts Supporter

Individuals, businesses and organizations from Virginia’s Blue Ridge region (which includes the counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke; the cities of Roanoke and Salem; and the town of Vinton) are eligible, as are past Kendig Award recipients from 1985 – 2012. Programs and full-time employees of Hollins University and Roanoke College are eligible to be nominated as well.

“Hollins University and Roanoke College have actively sought ways for students to immerse themselves in the Roanoke region’s vibrant arts and cultural community,” said Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton. “Our students are often fortunate to find themselves working alongside a local visual artist in their studio or in the community, performing in a local theatrical production, or learning about arts administration during an internship at a nonprofit organization.”

“The Kendig awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich arts and culture of the Roanoke region and the remarkable artists and organizations whose work helps us understand the beautiful diversity of people and experiences that form our collective story,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr.

Named for the late Perry F. Kendig, who served as the seventh president of Roanoke College and was an avid patron of the arts, the awards were presented by the Arts Council of the Blue Ridge for 27 years.

Celebrating 38 years of honoring excellence in arts and culture, the Kendig Awards has been co-sponsored by Hollins University and Roanoke College since 2013. This year, the awards presentation and celebration will be held at Roanoke College on October 2, 2023. More details about the event will be announced at a later date.