Local DAR Chapter Presents National, District and State Awards to Roanoke Catholic Students

The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented National, Eastern District and state awards to Roanoke Catholic School students who participated in the Junior American Citizens (JAC) annual contest. This year’s national theme was “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail: Moving the Stars and Stripes Westward.”

National Daughters of the American Revolution honors went to: Willow Cooper, ninth grade, second place, stamp; Jonathan Bostic, tenth grade, second place, stamp; Caleb Deeds, grade eleven, honorable mention, stamp; and Kaleb Hudstead, tenth grade, honorable mention, poster. All four national winners took first place awards in the Eastern District and Virginia state contests.

DAR’s Eastern Division second place honors in stamp art went to Madison Galazko, second grade, and Rhodes Aaron, eighth grade. Both Galazko and Aaron won first place Virginia awards. Ashling Carr, third grade, won third place Eastern Division, poster, and first place state award. Second place Virginia awards also went to: Isis Iskandar, fourth grade, stamp; Charlotte Price, fifth grade, stamp; and Peyton Lawrence, twelfth grade, poster.

First through twelfth grade Roanoke Catholic School students submitted a total of 83 art entries in this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest. The awards were presented to the students on June 7 during the annual awards ceremony.