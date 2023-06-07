Local Students Educate by Stenciling Storm Drains

A group of environmentally-minded Ecology students from William Byrd High School recently participated in a storm drain stenciling project to educate other students and passersby about the importance of protecting area waterways.

Spearheaded by Ecology teacher James “Rusty” Galbreath, the students stenciled a “Dump No Waste, Drains to Creek” message on the High School’s storm drainage inlets, which are scattered about the property. Stenciled storm drains help raise citizen awareness and educate the public about stormwater runoff and nonpoint source pollution. Stencils tell people not to dump and why.

Roanoke County’s Department of Development Services initiated the program and provides the necessary supplies. A stencil kit comes complete with a Mylar stencil, non-toxic paint, a whisk broom, work gloves, safety vests, trash bags, and a drainage map on which the stenciled storm drain inlets will be identified. The County collects this data for its Geographic Information System (GIS) and for annual reporting related to compliance under the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit.

The County is actively seeking volunteers to stencil additional area storm drain inlets. To learn more about the program or to sign up your stenciling team, please call the County’s Stormwater Program Manager, Cindy Linkenhoker, at 540-