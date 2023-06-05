Roanoke Public Libraries to Host Annual Ride and Read Festival

Roanoke Public Libraries will be holding its annual Ride and Read festival from 10:00

AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 10th, at the Williamson Road Branch Library. Much like a

“touch a truck” event, Ride and Read is a unique and interactive event that allows children to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite big trucks, vehicles, and heavy machinery, and to go home with brand-new books to keep.

“Ride and Read gives children an opportunity to meet the people who serve, build, and keep the Roanoke Valley moving,” said Sheila S. Umberger, Director of the Roanoke Public

Libraries. “Children get to make these important connections and to receive beautiful new

Star City Reads books. It’s such a fun event for all.”

This year’s event features vehicles from first responders, local businesses, and food trucks

providing free food and sweet treats! Children will be able to touch and climb into many of

the vehicles. Partner organizations will provide safety information, crafts, and more, both

inside and outside the Williamson Road Branch library.

Ride and Read will take place from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on June 10th, and is free and

open to the public. For more information, please contact Sheila Umberger, Director of

Libraries, at (540) 853-2475, or by emailing [email protected].