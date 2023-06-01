VTC School of Medicine Alumni Demonstrate Worldwide Reach of ‘Ut Prosim’

Joanna Kam and Robert Summey, married physicians who are alumni from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM), recently left their home and medical practices and traveled from Philadelphia for more than 24 hours by plane and van halfway across the world to a rural medical clinic in Migori, Kenya.

Once there, they worked 16-hour days, seeing long lines of patients who have lacked basic health care and performing life-altering surgeries. The next day, they got up and did it again. All told during the 10-day trip, which included nearly four days of travel, their group treated 469 patients and performed 87 surgeries as part of Kenya Relief, an international nonprofit organization.

After they returned to the U.S. and their medical practices at Penn Medicine, weary from the journey, they were left with the invigorating feeling that they received as much as they gave.

“What you learn about yourself and what you learn about the practice of medicine and how other people live is so much more valuable than the care you provide,” Kam said. “If anything, we came out of this with a lot more valuable experiences.”

“We worked hard and we helped a lot of people, but the value for us was tremendous as well,” Summey added.