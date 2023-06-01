VA Tech / WVU Researchers Use Autonomous Technologies to Make Mines Safer

How do you use drones and robots to make underground mining less risky for workers?

Virginia Tech researcher Richard Bishop and his West Virginia University collaborators are working to answer this question. A recent two-year, $569,149 Alpha Foundation grant will allow the team to study ways to use autonomous drones to predict and prevent roof collapses underground.

It’s urgent work. Since 2006, about 40 percent of deaths in underground stone mines in the U.S. have been linked to collapsed roofs and rock pillars. In fact, four major collapses have occurred in older sections of mines since 2020. What’s more, there exists no definitive way to predict these structural failures.

“We hope that by bringing our research together, we can make faster progress in this critically important area of mine safety,” Bishop said.

The project aims to develop a database of mine layouts, rock mass characteristics, and high-resolution 3D maps of stone mine pillars and roofs; refine the techniques and equipment used to gather similar data; and use the database to develop guidelines for recognizing hazards that lead to pillar and roof collapses.