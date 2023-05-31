The 2023 class of inductees includes:

Bob Bowman, a three-sport athlete that earned 12 varsity letters at Virginia Tech and claimed two Southern Conference wrestling titles.

Malcolm Delaney, a two-time AP All-American (honorable mention) that currently ranks third in program history in career assists and points.

Kyle Fuller, an All-American in 2013 with All-ACC recognition in three seasons and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Carrie Mason, a four-year starter for the Hokies that finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and games started at the time.

Jazmine Reeves, an integral piece of the Hokies’ 2013 College Cup side that was the first Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team NSCAA All-American in program history.

David Wilson, the 2011 ACC Player of the Year and second-team All-American that still holds the program’s single-season rushing yards record.

Alexander Ziegler, a three-time NCAA champion and seven-time All-American that claimed four ACC titles in his career at Tech.

The seven-member class will be honored during the Tech vs. Purdue football game weekend. The hall of fame dinner and ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 at The Inn at Virginia Tech. As in years past, the hall of fame class of 2023 will be recognized at halftime of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 9.

With the addition of this year’s class, the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame will reach a total of 225 members. The hall of fame, which was established in 1982, is located at the south end of the Cassell Coliseum ambulatory.