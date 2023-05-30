Roanoke College Appoints New Director of Athletics

Roanoke College has announced that Curtis Campbell has been selected as its new director of athletics effective July 1. Campbell has 23 years of experience working in intercollegiate athletics. He is currently the director of athletics at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, a role he’s held since 2020. Previously, he served as director of athletics at Western Oregon University, Tuskegee University and Stillman College.

Roanoke College is a charter member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), and the Roanoke Maroons athletics program has 20 NCAA Division III teams that compete in the ODAC. Campbell will report to the president and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet, providing visionary, strategic and student-centered leadership for Roanoke College’s comprehensive NCAA Division III athletics program.

“After conducting a thorough national search, we are thrilled to welcome Curtis as our new athletic director,” said President Frank Shushok Jr. “I am confident that Curtis will bring further excellence to Roanoke College, enhance our teams and our school spirit, and build on the Maroon pride felt throughout our community.”

Campbell’s experience includes managing NCAA athletic departments at both DII and DIII programs. He has also served on several NCAA committees. Campbell holds a Master of Science in counseling and human development from Radford University and a Bachelor of Science in social work from Longwood University.

“I am grateful to President Shushok and the leadership at Roanoke College for selecting me for this opportunity,” Campbell said. “Roanoke College is devoted to student learning, student success and athletic excellence. I am impressed with the outstanding coaches, staff and student-athletes who are competing for ODAC championships. The athletic history, incredible facilities and warm community all drew me to this position. There are many new and exciting things happening at Roanoke College, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Campbell will assume the role as director of athletics from Scott Allison ’79, who will retire at the end of June. “I am grateful for Scott Allison’s 36 years of service at Roanoke,” said President Shushok. “Scott worked tirelessly to advance our athletic reputation, boost team spirit and improve the lives of countless student-athletes.”