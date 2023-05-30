Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Unveils Safe Exchange Zone

Effective Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is offering a new “Safe Exchange Zone” location to citizens. The “Safe Exchange Zone” consists of two designated parking spaces.

Both spaces are highlighted in yellow and are located in the parking lot adjacent to the left side of the Oliver Hill Justice Center, located at 315 Church Ave SW. These two parking spaces are under video surveillance 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, 365 days-a-year, with parking being restricted to those utilizing the zones.

Sheriff Antonio D. Hash felt it was important to give citizens a safe place for exchanges and after a collaborative discussion with Chief Roman, Judge Rogers and Chief Judge Clemens, it was agreed this space will be utilized to execute custody transfers, exchanges from online purchases, and/or other private party transfers where safety may be a concern or there is a need for recorded video surveillance.

If someone involved in an exchange is not willing to meet at a “Safe Exchange Zone,” the transaction may be worth reconsidering. If assistance is needed between 8AM-5PM Monday through Friday, the public is asked to contact 540-853-2580. For emergencies, dial 911.