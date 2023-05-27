Memorial Day Events Listed

Monday is Memorial Day when we traditionally and purposefully recognize the thousands of Virginians and fellow Americans who have given the last full measure of devotion in defense of our liberties. This weekend there are a variety of different local opportunities to honor the memories of individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice. I hope you will take an opportunity this weekend to honor those who gave their lives in defense of our liberties.
Saturday, May 27
Fallen Defenders—Past to Present at Salem Historical Society
Salem – 10 am – 4:30 pm
Sunday, May 28
Flowers of Remembrance at Arlington National Cemetery
Arlington – 9 am – 5 pm
Wall of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wytheville Meeting Center
Wytheville – 1:30 pm
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Plaza
Roanoke – 9:30 am
Memorial Day Murph Workout and Cookout at BoomTown
Vinton – 9:30 am
Memorial Day Commemoration at National D-Day Memorial
Bedford & Online – 11 am
Guest Speakers: Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Rear Admiral Michael Steffen
Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Service at Virginia War Memorial
Richmond & Online – 11 am
Memorial Day Service at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Dublin – 11 am
Guest Speaker: CMSgt Rodney McKinley (Ret.)
Roanoke – 12 pm
1923 E. Main St., Salem – Doors open at 2:30 pm, program begins at 2:50.
As we reflect on those who paid the ultimate price for the liberties we enjoy today, we can remember John 15:13 (KJV). “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
The Roanoke Star thanks State Senator David Suetterlein (R) for this information about some area observances for Memorial Day.