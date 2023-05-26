Priddy Quick: New City Council Member Already Has Eyes On Bigger Prize

“Timing is everything” is an oft-quoted saying. The sudden timing of a new Roanoke City Council member, Luke Priddy (D), to seek higher office just a few weeks after being sworn in to Council has generated some questions.

As reported here and here, in March and April 2022 Roanoke City Council sought a new member to temporarily replace disgraced Robert Jeffrey Jr. (D) who had to resign due to multiple felonies related to misallocation of funds allegedly over $100,000. Among the many applicants was Luke Priddy, who for several years had been Legislative Aide to Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).

Priddy was not among the finalists chosen by Council that spring, but a few months later he threw his hat into the ring to complete the two remaining years of Jeffrey’s term. He ran for that office last summer and fall and won in November. As reported here, Priddy defeated his GOP opponent, Peg McGuire, by about an 11% margin.

Based on Priddy’s two strenuous campaigns to get on Roanoke City Council between the nine months of March-November, it would be fair to conclude that Priddy had an extreme desire to join Council.

Therefore, some were surprised to hear in March that Priddy was already announcing his run for a new, higher office: State Senate.

Some background via a timeline:

January 2022: Priddy was already considering a run for the state senate, as evidenced in his March 10, 2023 Facebook post of his letter to Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke). “In January 2022, I shared my desire to carry on your legacy in the Senate of Virginia should you decide to retire.” (Due to recent redistricting, the highly-gerrymandered district that Edwards represented for years has been dissolved. In its place is the new Senate District 4, which is comprised of all of Roanoke City, Salem, much of Roanoke County, and Eastern Montgomery County.)

March/April 2022: Priddy in unsuccessful bid to be appointed to Council

Nov. 8, 2022: Priddy elected to City Council

Jan. 1, 2023: Priddy sworn in to City Council along with other members

Feb. 27: Sen. John Edwards (D) announced he was not seeking re-election

March 10: In a Facebook post about 69 days after joining Council, Priddy announced he was running for state senate since Sen. Edwards is stepping down.

Ambition is generally applauded, but in this case, some question if the City Council campaigns were a genuine desire to help the City or just “check the box” to move on to a higher position?

In order to help inform our reading community and contribute to a Valley-wide dialogue, The Roanoke Star asked Priddy these questions and if he had any timeline or context he wished to share with the readers. As of publication time, no response has been received.