‘Get A Good Pair of Boots’: Students From Rural Appalachia Discuss Their Experiences as Hokies

Adkins: I think one aspect is not slacking off. That’s one thing I think we all can agree we focus on: just trying to stay on time and on schedule for classes. Another moment that kind of opened up my eyes was when [Professor] John Seiler told us that for any class we don’t go to, we’re missing out on the class time we’ve already paid money for. After that, we understood that every minute we’re not in class is counting against us. So we really tried to be there on time and not leave early.

Holloway: I think the math came out to $10 or $13 a minute. Every minute we missed in class, we’d be losing $10 or $13 that we’re paying for that semester.

Davis: Where we grew up, we were taught to work hard and do your best, to give 110 percent. That’s how I thought about it.

Holloway: I think we all showed up with a chip on our shoulders, like we had something to prove. Coming from a rural background in Appalachia, we’re kind of in the minority here. We came in with an idea that we have something we’re working for, because we’re paying for this.

Ferguson: It’s how a lot of us were raised, just on the idea that you should put forth your best whether you like it or not, so it’s really just about putting forward everything you can in order to succeed. It’s not necessarily about escaping a rural background, but more to really get ahead. It’s about understanding that our parents worked hard for something, and what we’re doing now is working hard for something else.

Holloway: I’m pretty sure we all want to go back to those rural areas, because that’s where we’re from. We take pride in that, and I hope we can go back and make those places better.

Can you talk about some highlights from your time in CNRE? When did you feel like you really belonged here?

Ferguson: For me, it’s whenever I’m able to go out in the field. Whether it’s being in a stream electroshocking fish or just getting into the lab and working on a project, it’s just being able to get the opportunities from multiple professors to explore different ideas and do various research. That’s really when the experience hits me the most.

Holloway: Similar for me. When we started getting into the classes that had an outdoor component to them, I was like, “Wow, I’m getting to apply what I want to do, and I get to be outside while I’m doing it.” Being outside is a lot of what I grew up with, so I’m more comfortable out there than I am in the classroom. So those outdoor lab experiences were where I first started having those moments where I thought: This is what college is like; this can be fun.

Adkins: Coming into college – and I don’t know if you guys feel the same way – my perspective was that it’d just be about being in class the whole time and doing math. We sure got our fair share of that, but as we got into the higher level courses, we really got to go out into the field and apply what we were learning and what we’re going to be doing in the future. I think that was the most impactful thing for me.

Humbert: Especially the field techniques course. Spending 10 days dirtier than you’ve ever been in your life was a highlight. We all slept in a tent or a hammock and just roughed it for 10 days. It didn’t feel like college. It felt like summer camp.

Davis: It was fun. The field course exposed me to the daily life of a wildlife biologist, especially how to function on little sleep. I enjoyed learning hands on and experiencing different species. I’m grateful that I had the chance to see salamander species that many people rarely get to see.

Ferguson: Whenever you talk to someone who isn’t in this college, they’ll ask what you did today. And I’ll say, “Well, we went out into the field and decided we wanted to collect some fish and see what’s there.” And they’re like, “Are you serious? I’ve been in the engineering hall all day working on calculus.”

Adkins: I remember riding the campus bus one time, and it was a day we had one of those four- or five-hour outdoor labs. That day it was pouring rain and storming, and someone on the bus asked me what class I was going to, and I said I was going to Pandapas Pond. And they said, “Are you kidding? In this weather?”

Humbert: And the Cheatham Hall lounge experience is like nothing else on campus. You don’t know who – or what – is going to be in there anytime you walk through the doors.

Austin: The Cheatham Hall lobby is welcoming, and I don’t experience that when I walk into other buildings on campus. Cheatham has a completely different energy: Everyone’s talking, everyone’s having a fun time. It’s because we’re enjoying what we’re doing and everything. It’s a welcoming college.

Davis: It’s a community. It’s a home.

Ferguson: Going back to something Ryan said, a little bit of our background is showing people that even though it’s pouring rain outside or it’s 20 degrees and the wind is blowing 20 miles an hour, we’re still going to show up, even when a lot of people won’t. We’ve had that exposure and we have the willingness to do what a lot of other people aren’t willing to do. You have to go out, even when your nets are freezing when you pull them out of the water

Davis: Or you’re just using your bare hands.

Adkins: And that’s how it is in the job field, too. You can’t plan to only go out when it’s 70 degrees and sunny. I think that’s what they’re trying to teach us here: that you have to be able to go out in those weather conditions and just work. And that’s what we learned growing up.