37th Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Awarded

The Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Garrett Sexton as the 37th recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

Some notes on our winner:

Academics:

3.74 GPA, William Byrd HS

Southwest VA Regional Science Fair Winner (1st Place)

VA state science fair Medalist (4th place)

Engineering Intern at Froehling & Robertson Inc.

Will attend Virginia Tech in the Fall

Community Service:

Habitat for Humanity

CPR certified

William Byrd HS LEO Club

Athletics:

Member, William Byrd Varsity Golf team

FULL LISTING: 2023 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Scholarships

DON HOLLIDAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $30,000 ($7,500/year)

Garrett Sexton – William Byrd / Virginia Tech

KING FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $14,000 ($3,500/year)

Macy Alexander Johnson – Salem / Radford

LANTO GRIFFIN SCHOLARSHIP – $10,000 Total – ($2,500/year) – SPLIT

Trey Joyce ($5,000) – Salem / UVA

Samantha Skinner ($5,000) – Blacksburg / William & Mary

DAVE LAMANCA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $5,000

Mason Hylton- Glenvar / VT

JOSH McCOY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $3,000

Ashton Harper – Lord Botetourt / VT

ANDREW HALEY/I.B. HEINEMANN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $2,000

Andrew Fowler – James River / Mississippi State

BOBBY PENN SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

McKenzie Weddle – Floyd /Radford

BISCOTTE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Titus Counihan – Patrick Henry / University of Richmond

HANSON FAMILY SCOLARSHIP / $1,000

Ryan Steger – James River / Bridgewater

RON L. WILLARD SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Hunter Dean Duncan-Davidson – Lord Botetourt / Ferrum

BUDDY CLEMENT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000

Ryne Bond – Franklin County / Emory & Henry

ARCHIE GOODE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Titus Counihan – Patrick Henry / University of Richmond

THE PROFFITT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Caleb Spangler – Northside / Roanoke College

STOP IN FOOD STORES SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Bass Beasley – Patrick Henry / Hampden Sydney

PHIL KISTLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Ezra Long – Roanoke Valley Christian / Liberty

EVOLUTION HR SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Walker Tull – Cave Spring / Radford

HALEY TOYOTA SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Brendan Magruder – Glenvar / VT

NUNNENKAMP FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Haleigh Vaughan – William Byrd / Roanoke College

DR RICHARD AND JANE NEWTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000

Timothy Wilson – James River / Virginia Tech

HEARP FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Mason Hylton – Glenvar / VT

RVWGA DOT C. BOLLING SCHOLARSHIP / $2,000

Caroline Gilreath – Patrick Henry / Radford

RVWGA SCHOLARSHIP / $1,000

Samantha Skinner – Blacksburg/William & Mary

ROANOKE FRUIT AND PRODUCE /AUDREY NAJJUM SCHOLARSHIP $1000

Ella Ashworth – William Byrd / Radford

ARMAN FLETCHER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $1,000

Holly Mills – William Byrd / VT

CRAFT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Haleigh Vaughan – William Byrd / Roanoke College

W.P. “PENNY” ENGLISH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ $500

Taylor Davis – William Byrd / VT

BOB McLELLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Dustin Richards – William Byrd / Emory & Henry

CAROL S.BRENNER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

McKenzie Weddle – Floyd / Radford

FIRST CITIZENS BANK SCHOLARSHIP- $500

Hunter Richards – Emory & Henry

STEVEN G.FOLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP – $500

Shane Heldenbrand – William Byrd / VT

DAN KEFFER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Andrew Fowler – James River / Mississippi State

HAM PETTIGREW MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Sally Eshelman- Patrick Henry / Virginia Tech

GEORGE MAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP / $500

Jackson Crawford – Lord Botetourt/ Emory & Henry

ROANOKE VALLEY GOLF HALL OF FAME SCHOLARSHIP / $250

Durbin Stevens – Patrick Henry / University of Virginia

Carter Smith – Lord Botetourt / East Tennessee State

Jackson Smith – Lord Botetourt / Virginia Tech

Mia Farley – Blacksburg / Radford

Maria Krotov – North Cross / Emory (Oxford)

Lauren Cone – Hidden Valley / Virginia Tech

Riley Firebaugh – Emory & Henry

Reagan Dillard – William Byrd / NC A&T

ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT:

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation (a 501-C3 Charitable Corporation) was formed in 1986 to honor the memory of Don Holliday. District Sales Manager of Piedmont Airlines. The first Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament took place in June 1987. The Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament has grown to one of the top charity events in the state. We have awarded over $520,000 in scholarships. The scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame which each year awards a 4-year, $30,000 scholarship to a deserving boy or girl from Southwest Virginia who also has an interest in golf.