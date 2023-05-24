Artisan Saturday at Explore Park To Be Held Saturday, June 3

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host Artisan Saturday on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This FREE event enters the ninth year as an event series at Explore Park.

The day will include demonstrations from many of our Explore Park gift shop artisans who create an array of unique items, such as fused glass, pottery, ink art, plein air paintings, fiber art, wood turning and handmade jewelry. Click here to view the full list of artisan vendors for June 3.

Bo and Becky Bolinsky from Fair Acres Alpaca Farm will provide “raw alpaca fleece” Spinning Wheel and hand-knitting demonstrations, throughout the day. Alpaca products are “itch free”, warmer, softer and lighter in weight than wool and comes in an array of 22 natural shades.

Twin Creeks Brewpub will host a Kid Created Craft Fair on the brewpub lawn from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Twin Creeks Brewpub will be open from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Soar through the trees at Treetop Quest from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM or travel back-in-time along the T-Rex Trail from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Marc Baskind will be performing live music in the Visitor Center plaza from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The 2023 Artisan Saturday event series will also take place September 9 at Explore Park. Explore Park’s Visitor Center Gift Shop is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM this summer, located at Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. For more information on Artisan Saturday please call (540) 427-1800 or visit https://www.roanokecountyparks.com.